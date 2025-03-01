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Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brezza Rumion
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage19.96 to 21.09 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
K10C DiTC Smart Hybrid-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Spare Wheel
No-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres45 litres
Length
3995 mm4460 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2740 mm
Height
1685 mm1690 mm
Width
1790 mm1735 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
YesTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
YesRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsManual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
Yes-
Rear AC
Yes-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Central Locking
YesRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes-
Door Pockets
YesFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
Yes-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
Yes1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Yes-
Head-rests
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,36,14011,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,9009,79,000
RTO
60,79381,160
Insurance
34,94751,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,97123,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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