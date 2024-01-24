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Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brezza Tigor ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-315 km/charge
Mileage19.96 to 21.09 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-26 kWh
Engine Capacity998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Transmission Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C DiTC Smart HybridPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm74 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
998 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres-
Length
3995 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2450 mm
Height
1685 mm1532 mm
Width
1790 mm1677 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
YesTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
YesRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Yes-
Shift Indicator
YesNot Applicable
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumptionYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
YesNo
Door Pockets
YesFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
YesNo
Rear Wiper
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
Yes1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
YesFabric
Head-rests
YesFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,36,14012,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,90012,49,000
RTO
60,79310,730
Insurance
34,94735,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,97127,843
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
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12 Aug 2026
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four major grade options: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+.
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Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
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The deliveries of the Brezza facelift have now started.
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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
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2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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2021 Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings.
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