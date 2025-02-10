In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Tigor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brezza
|Tigor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3