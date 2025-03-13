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Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brezza Tiago nrg
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Mileage19.96 to 21.09 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C DiTC Smart Hybrid1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 60 R15
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres35 litres
Length
3995 mm3802 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2400 mm
Height
1685 mm1537 mm
Width
1790 mm1677 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
YesTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
YesRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Yes-
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumptionYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
YesDriver
Door Pockets
YesFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
YesNo
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
Yes1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
YesFabric
Head-rests
YesFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,36,1408,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,9007,19,990
RTO
60,79359,399
Insurance
34,94740,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,97117,633
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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