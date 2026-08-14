In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brezza
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs