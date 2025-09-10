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HomeCompare CarsBrezza vs Nexon EV [2020-2023]

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brezza Nexon ev [2020-2023]
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Range-312.0
Mileage19.96 to 21.09 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Transmission Automatic
Charging Time-8.5 Hrs

Filters
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K10C DiTC Smart HybridPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 ccNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres-
Length
3995 mm3993
Wheelbase
2500 mm2498
Height
1685 mm1606
Width
1790 mm1811
Features
Steering Adjustment
YesTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
YesRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Yes-
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumptionYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
YesDriver
Door Pockets
YesFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
YesDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
Yes1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
YesFabric
Head-rests
YesFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,36,14014,65,780
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,90013,99,000
RTO
60,7936,230
Insurance
34,94760,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,97131,505
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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Latest Car & Bike News

The newly updated Nexon EV 45 sits in the higher end of the range. Prices begin at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.29 lakh for the Empowered +A 45 persona, going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh for both the #DARK and Red #DARK editions.
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The Tata Curvv EV gets the 45 kWh and 55 kWh high-voltage batteries that are now covered under lifetime warrant.y. This also extends to the 45 kWh variants of the Nexon EV
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
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The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four major grade options: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+.
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The deliveries of the Brezza facelift have now started.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift deliveries begin
29 Jul 2026
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
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  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
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Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
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The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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