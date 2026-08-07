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HomeCompare CarsBrezza vs Nexon [2020-2023]

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brezza Nexon [2020-2023]
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 7 Lakhs
Mileage19.96 to 21.09 kmpl17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [2020-2023]
XE
₹7 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K10C DiTC Smart Hybrid1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 cc1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi-Independent; closed profile Twist beam with Coil Spring and shock absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres44
Length
3995 mm3993
Wheelbase
2500 mm2498
Height
1685 mm1606
Width
1790 mm1811
Features
Steering Adjustment
YesTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
YesRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Yes-
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumptionYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
YesNo
Door Pockets
YesFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
YesNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
Yes1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
YesFabric
Head-rests
YesFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,36,1408,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,9007,28,900
RTO
60,79357,973
Insurance
34,94731,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,97117,606
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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