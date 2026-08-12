In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brezza
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4