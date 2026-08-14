In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Rapid TSI Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brezza
|Rapid tsi
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3