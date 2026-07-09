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Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brezza Kwid
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage19.96 to 21.09 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K10C DiTC Smart Hybrid1.0L
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Spare Wheel
No-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16-
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres28 litres
Length
3995 mm3731 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2422 mm
Height
1685 mm1474 mm
Width
1790 mm1579 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Front AC
Yes-
Rear AC
Yes-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
One Touch -Down
Yes-
Door Pockets
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch - Up
Yes-
Rear Wiper
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)-
Overspeed Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Yes-
Head-rests
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Driver Armrest
No-
EMI
17,971NaN
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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