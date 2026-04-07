In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Hector Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brezza
|Hector
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4