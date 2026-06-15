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Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brezza Comet ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiMG
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage19.96 to 21.09 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Transmission Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K10C DiTC Smart Hybrid-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
998 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Spare Wheel
No-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16145 / 70 R12
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres-
Length
3995 mm2974 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2010 mm
Height
1685 mm1640 mm
Width
1790 mm1505 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
YesNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
YesRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Yes-
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumptionNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
YesNo
Door Pockets
YesFront
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
YesNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
Yes1 beep over 80kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
YesFabric
Head-rests
YesFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,36,1407,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,9007,49,800
RTO
60,7939,000
Insurance
34,94734,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,97117,058
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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