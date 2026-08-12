In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brezza
|S-presso
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3