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Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brezza Eeco
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Mileage19.96 to 21.09 kmpl19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual
Cylinders-4

Filters
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C DiTC Smart HybridK12N
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16155 / 65 R13
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres32 litres
Length
3995 mm3675 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2350 mm
Height
1685 mm1825 mm
Width
1790 mm1475 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
YesRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsNo
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Front AC
Yes-
Rear AC
Yes-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
One Touch -Down
Yes-
Door Pockets
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch - Up
Yes-
Rear Wiper
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
Yes1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
YesFabric
Head-rests
YesFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,36,1405,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,9005,20,900
RTO
60,79329,836
Insurance
34,94733,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,97112,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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