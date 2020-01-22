|Engine
|1462 cc, Inline, DOHC
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|K15C Smart Hybrid
|1.2L DualJet
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.1 kmpl
|23.26
|Drivertrain
|FWD
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|-
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|-
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|-
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|-
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹8,99,868
|₹6,80,137
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,99,000
|₹5,98,000
|RTO
|₹56,940
|₹30,629
|Insurance
|₹43,428
|₹29,667
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹10,123
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹19,341
|₹14,379