Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
LXi
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXi
₹5.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1462 cc, Inline, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid1.2L DualJet
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
20.1 kmpl23.26
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Manual)
Front AC
-Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
--
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,99,8686,80,137
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,0005,98,000
RTO
56,94030,629
Insurance
43,42829,667
Accessories Charges
010,123
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,34114,379
