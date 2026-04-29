In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Dzire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brezza
|Dzire
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3