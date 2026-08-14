In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Celerio X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brezza
|Celerio x
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|21.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3