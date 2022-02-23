|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
|Engine Type
|1.2L VVT
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21.01 kmpl
|19.4 kmpl
|Driving Range
|777.37 Km
|873 Km
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|-
|Parking Assist
|No
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹7,23,993
|₹12,94,927
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,35,000
|₹11,21,900
|RTO
|₹51,100
|₹1,24,190
|Insurance
|₹37,393
|₹48,337
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹15,561
|₹27,833
One sedan to rule them all, one sedan to find them. One sedan to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. The sedan space may have been in the dark in the Indian car market in recent times but the all-new Volkswagen Virtus has long been promising to create a renaissance for the segment here. The challenge being thrown is as much to the existing crop of mid-size sedans already available as it...Read More