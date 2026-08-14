hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsBaleno vs Yaris

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Baleno vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Baleno Yaris
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage22.35 to 30.61 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders44

Filters
Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Sigma MT
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Rear Left View
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.2L VVT1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Driving Range
827 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.35 kmpl17.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
88 bhp @ 6000 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.85 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion beam with stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 60 R15
Bootspace
318 litres476
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres42
Length
3990 mm4425
Wheelbase
2520 mm2550
Kerb Weight
925 kg1090
Height
1500 mm1495
Width
1745 mm1730
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
NoFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Bharat NCAP)4 Star (Latin NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black / Blue-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,57,29910,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
5,98,9009,16,000
RTO
28,78664,150
Insurance
29,11340,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,12721,959
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish looksUpdated feature listCompetitive pricing

Cons

CVT discontinued, AMT is mundaneLackluster steering

Baleno Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Baleno vs Fronx
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai i20undefined | Petrol | Manual₹5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Baleno vs i20

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will come with a host of changes on the design front, while mechanically it could get a new turbo-petrol motor. (Representational image)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to debut on September 5. Top 3 changes to expect
14 Aug 2026
Toyota’s updated Yaris Cross gets a sharper front end, revised cabin details and continued hybrid power for Europe.
Toyota Yaris Cross refresh gets sharper styling and updated hybrid options
18 Apr 2026
Toyota Starlet is just a rebadged version of the Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Starlet scores 0 stars in Global NCAP crash test
13 May 2026
Maruti Suzuki’s YMC electric MPV test mule appears alongside the Baleno and Brezza facelift prototypes.
Maruti Suzuki YMC spied in clearer video; Baleno, Brezza facelifts also visible
19 May 2026
The Yaris Cross is in India probably for component testing. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Amit Thanai)
Toyota Yaris Cross spotted testing in India
19 Aug 2022
The all-new Toyota Yaris Cross SUV is slated to go on sale in Indonesia first and is based on the Urban Cruiser Icon.
Toyota Yaris Cross SUV breaks cover, aims to challenge Hyundai Creta
16 May 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.35 lakh last month.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: First Drive Review
2 Mar 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with new design language, called Crafted Futurism, It stands 3,990 mm in length, 1,500 mm in height, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched: First look
23 Feb 2022
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers