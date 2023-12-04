Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2023 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Sigma MT
₹6.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L VVTK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Driving Range
827 Km950 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.35 kmpl21.12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
88 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,53,23612,55,041
Ex-Showroom Price
6,61,00010,86,000
RTO
51,1001,18,930
Insurance
40,63649,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,18926,975

    Latest News

    Toyota Urban SUV concept is a little boxy electric crossover that comes as a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept.
    Toyota unveils Urban SUV concept, essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki eVX
    4 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane packs more range but a lower top speed and drum brakes on both wheels. It gets an optional 'Tecpac' with more features
    2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from 1.15 lakh
    2 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant manufactures popular passenger vehicle models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx.
    Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant achieves 30 lakh cumulative production milestone
    7 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Audi has unveiled the Urbansphere Concept electric vehicle, the third and final concept from its Sphere family of EVs.
    Audi Urbansphere Concept EV: First Look
    19 Apr 2022
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    View all
     