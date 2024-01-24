In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Baleno vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Baleno
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)