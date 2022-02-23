|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Engine Type
|1.2L VVT
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|-
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21.01 kmpl
|-
|Driving Range
|777.37 Km
|250 Km
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹7,23,993
|₹9,03,335
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,35,000
|₹8,49,000
|RTO
|₹51,100
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹37,393
|₹37,835
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹15,561
|₹19,416
Pricing will hold the key for eC3, Citroen’s first electric car in India, as it aims to take on the Tata Tiago EV as key rival. But how is it drive? Here is a quick track test review of the latest electric vehicle heading for Indian shores.