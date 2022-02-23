Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs 6.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma 1.2, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|1.2L VVT
|2.0 L Kryotec
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21.01 kmpl
|16.14
|Driving Range
|777.37 Km
|807
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|Blower, Vents on Pillars
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹7,23,993
|₹17,67,524
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,35,000
|₹14,99,400
|RTO
|₹51,100
|₹1,94,375
|Insurance
|₹37,393
|₹73,249
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹15,561
|₹37,990