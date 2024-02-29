In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 6.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Baleno vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Baleno Punch ev Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 6.61 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -