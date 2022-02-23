Saved Articles

HT Auto
Baleno vs Harrier [2019-2023]

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Sigma 1.2
₹6.35 Lakhs*
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2L VVT2.0 L Kryotec
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
21.01 kmpl16.35
Driving Range
777.37 Km817.5
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Vents on Pillars
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,23,99316,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
6,35,00014,39,900
RTO
51,1001,86,937
Insurance
37,39368,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,56136,446

