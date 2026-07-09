In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Baleno vs Kwid Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Baleno
|Kwid
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 4.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3