In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Baleno vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Baleno
|Eeco
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4