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Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Baleno vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Baleno Eeco
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Mileage22.35 to 30.61 kmpl19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Sigma MT
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L VVTK12N
Driving Range
827 km631 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.35 kmpl19.71 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
88 bhp @ 6000 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.85 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15155 / 65 R13
Bootspace
318 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres32 litres
Length
3990 mm3675 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm2350 mm
Kerb Weight
925 kg970 kg
Height
1500 mm1825 mm
Width
1745 mm1475 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Distance to Empty
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackUnpainted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
NoFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Touch Screen Size
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Bharat NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black / BlueBlack and Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,57,2995,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
5,98,9005,20,900
RTO
28,78629,836
Insurance
29,11333,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,12712,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish looksUpdated feature listCompetitive pricing

Cons

CVT discontinued, AMT is mundaneLackluster steering

Baleno Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Baleno vs Fronx
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai i20undefined | Petrol | Manual₹5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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14 Aug 2026
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13 May 2026
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Latest Videos

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.35 lakh last month.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: First Drive Review
2 Mar 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with new design language, called Crafted Futurism, It stands 3,990 mm in length, 1,500 mm in height, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched: First look
23 Feb 2022
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
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