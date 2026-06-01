In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Baleno [2019-2022] vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Baleno [2019-2022]
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.58 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.01 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4