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HomeCompare CarsBaleno [2019-2022] vs Tiago NRG

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Baleno [2019-2022] vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Baleno [2019-2022] Tiago nrg
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 5.58 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Mileage21.01 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Baleno [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]
Sigma
₹5.58 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L VVT1.2L Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777.37703 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.0120.09 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.94.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15175 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
170181 mm
Length
39953802 mm
Wheelbase
25202400 mm
Kerb Weight
8651006 kg
Height
15101537 mm
Width
17451677 mm
Bootspace
339242 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3735 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredPiano Black
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
Optional-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackCharcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,66,1928,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,0007,19,990
RTO
33,58059,399
Insurance
32,17840,521
Accessories Charges
9340
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,31917,633
Expert Rating
-

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