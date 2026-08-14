In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Baleno [2019-2022] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Baleno [2019-2022]
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.58 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|21.01 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs