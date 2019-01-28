HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] vs Tata Nexon

Baleno [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]
Sigma
₹5.58 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Nexon
Tata Nexon
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L VVT1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
777.37765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
21.0117.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,66,1928,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,0007,28,900
RTO
33,58057,973
Insurance
32,17831,778
Accessories Charges
9340
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,31917,606
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

