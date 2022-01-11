Baleno [2019-2022] vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Baleno [2019-2022] Kicks Brand Maruti Suzuki Nissan Price ₹ 5.58 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 21.01 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.