Baleno [2019-2022] vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Baleno [2019-2022] Xl6 [2019-2022] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.58 Lakhs ₹ 9.85 Lakhs Mileage 21.01 kmpl 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.