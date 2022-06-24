Baleno [2019-2022] vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Baleno [2019-2022] Vitara brezza Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.58 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 21.01 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.