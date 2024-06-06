In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Baleno [2019-2022] vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Baleno [2019-2022]
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.58 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.01 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4