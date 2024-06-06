Baleno [2019-2022] vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Baleno [2019-2022] Swift [2021-2024] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.58 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 21.01 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual - 5 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.