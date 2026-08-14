In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Baleno [2019-2022] vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Baleno [2019-2022]
|S-presso
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.58 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.01 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3