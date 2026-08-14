In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Baleno [2019-2022] vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Baleno [2019-2022]
|S-cross
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.58 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.01 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4