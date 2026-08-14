Baleno [2019-2022] vs S-Cross Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Baleno [2019-2022] S-cross Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.58 Lakhs ₹ 8.39 Lakhs Mileage 21.01 kmpl 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.