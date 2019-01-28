Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.2L VVT
|1.2L DualJet
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|777.37
|860.62
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21.01
|23.26
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹6,66,192
|₹6,80,137
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,99,000
|₹5,98,000
|RTO
|₹33,580
|₹30,629
|Insurance
|₹32,178
|₹29,667
|Accessories Charges
|₹934
|₹10,123
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹14,319
|₹14,379