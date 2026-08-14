Baleno [2019-2022] vs Celerio X Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Baleno [2019-2022] Celerio x Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.58 Lakhs ₹ 5.11 Lakhs Mileage 21.01 kmpl 21.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.