In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto k10
|Polo
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3