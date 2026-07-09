In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto k10
|Yaris
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|3
|4