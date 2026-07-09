In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto k10
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4