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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto k10 Tiago nrg
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 3.7 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 to 33.85 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.2L Revotron
Driving Range
659 km703 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl20.09 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13175 / 60 R15
Bootspace
214L242 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres35 litres
Length
3530 mm3802 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2400 mm
Height
1520 mm1537 mm
Width
1490 mm1677 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackPiano Black
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
No7 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,10,6738,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,9007,19,990
RTO
18,29659,399
Insurance
21,97740,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,82617,633
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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