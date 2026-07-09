In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto k10
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3