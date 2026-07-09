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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Tata Tiago

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Tiago Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto k10 Tiago
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 3.7 Lakhs₹ 4.69 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 to 33.85 kmpl-
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago
Tata Tiago
Smart Petrol Manual
₹4.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.2 NA Revotron
Driving Range
659 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13155 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringRear Twist Beam with Coil Spring Mounted on Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent Lower wishbone, McPherson (Dual Path) Strut Type
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13155 / 80 R13
Bootspace
214L447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres35 litres
Length
3530 mm3813 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2400 mm
Height
1520 mm1535 mm
Width
1490 mm1684 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
2 Trips-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Power Windows
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront & Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000 Kms
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
No6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Touch Screen Size
No10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags: Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,10,6735,28,110
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,9004,69,990
RTO
18,29626,300
Insurance
21,97731,320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,82611,351
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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