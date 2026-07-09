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HomeCompare CarsAlto K10 vs Nexon [2020-2023]

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Tata Nexon [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto k10 Nexon [2020-2023]
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 3.7 Lakhs₹ 7 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 to 33.85 kmpl17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [2020-2023]
XE
₹7 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Visual Comparison

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Airbags
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Driving Range
659 km765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl17.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringSemi-Independent; closed profile Twist beam with Coil Spring and shock absorber
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
214L350
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres44
Length
3530 mm3993
Wheelbase
2380 mm2498
Height
1520 mm1606
Width
1490 mm1811
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Key
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000075000
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,10,6738,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,9007,28,900
RTO
18,29657,973
Insurance
21,97731,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,82617,606
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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