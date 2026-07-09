In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto k10
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3