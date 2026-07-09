In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Rapid TSI Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto k10
|Rapid tsi
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3