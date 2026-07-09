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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Skoda Rapid TSI

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Rapid TSI Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto k10 Rapid tsi
BrandMaruti SuzukiSkoda
Price₹ 3.7 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 to 33.85 kmpl16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.0 TSI
Driving Range
659 km1043.35
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl18.97
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringCompound link crank-axle
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13185 / 60 R15
Bootspace
214L460
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres55
Length
3530 mm4413
Wheelbase
2380 mm2552
Height
1520 mm1466
Width
1490 mm1699
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,10,6738,64,414
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,9007,79,000
RTO
18,29654,530
Insurance
21,97730,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,82618,579
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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