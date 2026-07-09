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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kiger

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Kiger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto k10 Kiger
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 3.7 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 to 33.85 kmpl18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.0L Energy
Driving Range
659 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl19.17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
214L405 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres40 litres
Length
3530 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2500 mm
Height
1520 mm1605 mm
Width
1490 mm1750 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000No
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,10,6736,43,117
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,9005,81,000
RTO
18,29632,240
Insurance
21,97729,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,82613,823
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful
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