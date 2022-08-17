HT Auto
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
K10C1.0L B4D
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl18.75
Driving Range
658 Km750
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Front AC
-Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,41,9576,32,366
Ex-Showroom Price
3,99,0005,71,000
RTO
19,46031,840
Insurance
22,99729,026
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,49913,592
Latest Offers
Delhi
On Nissan Magnite :- Cash Discount upto Rs.50,000T...
Applicable on magnitexe & 18 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer

