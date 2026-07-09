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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Nissan Kicks

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Kicks Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto k10 Kicks
BrandMaruti SuzukiNissan
Price₹ 3.7 Lakhs₹ 9.5 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 to 33.85 kmpl13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1330 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Airbags
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.5 HR15
Driving Range
659 km695
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl13.9
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil SpringMcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13215 / 65 R16
Bootspace
214L400
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres50
Length
3530 mm4384
Wheelbase
2380 mm2673
Height
1520 mm1669
Width
1490 mm1813
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000050000
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,10,67310,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,9009,49,990
RTO
18,29673,609
Insurance
21,97730,779
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,82622,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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