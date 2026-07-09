In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O) and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto k10
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)